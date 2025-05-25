Watch CBS News
Allegheny County police investigating body found in South Park

By
Patrick Damp
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh.
An investigation is underway after a body was found in South Park early on Saturday morning. 

According to county police, just before 8 a.m., county 911 was alerted to a body found in a small pond on Maple Springs Drive in South Park. 

Allegheny County police responded to the call, and when they arrived, they found the adult male's body in the pond and alerted homicide detectives. 

Police have said that the preliminary investigation shows no obvious signs of trauma. 

The cause of death will be determined by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office. 

The Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit is investigating, and anyone with information is being asked to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 

