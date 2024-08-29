Body found in river near Sandcastle waterpark

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A body was found in the river near Sandcastle waterpark on Thursday afternoon.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said first responders were called to the shoreline near Sandcastle for reports of a woman's body found in the Monongahela River around 1:30 p.m.

Police didn't release any more details, saying the victim's identity as well as her cause and manner of death will come from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office. Detectives are investigating.

Sandcastle was closed on Thursday when the body was found, with the park currently operating on weekends only. The park will be back open all through Labor Day weekend before closing for the season.

The waterpark has nearly 100 acres of waterslides and pools right next to the shore of the Monongahela River in West Homestead.