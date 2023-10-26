Watch CBS News
Man shot to death in Pittsburgh-area apartment

By Jennifer Borrasso

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Man shot to death in North Versailles apartment
Man shot to death in North Versailles apartment 01:38

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead and another man is in custody after a shooting in North Versailles. 

Allegheny County police said first responders found a man inside an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds after they were called to a shooting on Della Drive around 1 p.m. on Thursday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn't been released.  

Another man was taken into custody inside the apartment, county police said. 

North Versailles police said there was an argument between two brothers inside their mom's apartment but didn't provide any other details. 

Police recovered a gun from the scene.  

Homicide detectives are investigating and were seen canvassing the area, collecting evidence. They'll consult with the district attorney's office about whether charges will be filed. 

