Watch CBS News
Local News

Body of California woman Agnieszka K. Drelich-Smith found along Ohio River in West Virginia

/ AP

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (3/2)
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (3/2) 03:30

LEON, W.Va. (AP) — A body found along the Ohio River in West Virginia has been identified as a California woman missing since December, authorities said Thursday.

Agnieszka K. Drelich-Smith of Beverly Hills, California was visiting family when she went missing on Dec. 12 in the area around the New River Gorge Bridge in southern West Virginia. Her body was found Feb. 22 at the Leon boat landing along the Ohio River and was identified on Tuesday, the Mason County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The National Park Service, which had been searching the New River Gorge area since the time of her disappearance, has notified her family, the statement said.

First published on March 2, 2023 / 5:35 PM

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.