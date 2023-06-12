Bob Pompeani Golf Classic set to take place for 32nd straight year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The 32nd annual Bob Pompeani Golf Classic will take place today!

Pomp has been the Sports Director here at KDKA for 40 years and he's putting on this event for over 30!

The event raises money for Partners for Quality and its subsidiaries.

The organization provides services and support to more than 5,000 people in our area with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The event has raised more than $1.7 million over the years.