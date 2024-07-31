Boar's Head recall impacting Pittsburgh-area business

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Concerns over listeria have led to the recall of an additional 3,500 tons of Boar's Head pre-packaged meat products.

At Pennsylvania Macaroni Co. in the Strip District, there are plenty of cheeses and meats – except for one brand on Wednesday morning.

"They just come by and they take it, tell us it's recalled, and that's it," deli manager Robert King told KDKA-TV.

Boar's Head came back to the store and took some Liverwurst recently. Then, they saw them again this week.

"This week, it was a kind of a ham that we've got," King said. "Same kind of deal – they just came by and took it all."

After 206,000 pounds were recalled recently, an additional 7 million pounds of Boar's Head products were added to the recall.

Workers at Pennsylvania Macaroni Co. are making sure everything is wiped down.

"We have to go through and clean the shelves that they were all sitting on in the cooler here," King said. "If anything was sliced on a deli slicer, we have to clean that slicer."

The products customers should look for have sell-by dates ranging from July 29 to Oct. 17.

Customers at Pennsylvania Macaroni Co. are appreciative of the team's efforts. "They do things right here," said Anthony Giardino, a South Carolina native.

All the Boar's Head meats at the store have been pulled temporarily. Signage has been placed around the deli counter and on the wall.

"I'm sure this will blow over at some point, but until then, we're gonna do whatever we can to ensure [the] safety of everybody," King said.

Some signs of listeria infection include fever, chills, muscle aches, nausea and diarrhea.