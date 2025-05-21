New signs posted at Blue Hole Creek warn of high lead levels

After recent water testing by the Mountain Watershed Association revealed that parts of Blue Hole Creek had lead levels exceeding 370 parts per billion, signs along the creek from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources have gone up in popular spots to warn people of the danger.

To put that 370 parts per billion number into perspective, the Mountain Watershed Association says that Flint, Michigan's water had just 12 parts per billion at the height of their crisis; even 12 parts per billion, however, is still dangerous.

The federal government says no amount of lead in water is safe for humans or animals in any way.

Stuart Thompson, an avid hiker, former trail volunteer, and ridge runner with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, says he knows the trails around that creek well and is worried about the environment.

"I am shocked, appalled, and sickened," Thompson said. "This place… It's as wild as you can get, pretty much in this part of the county. And for that to happen, that (water) is now fouled, probably permanently."

Both the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and DCNR say that this lead is not naturally occurring; there is an open investigation into how this water was contaminated.

Many in the surrounding Middlecreek and Saltlick townships wonder if the lead contamination could be coming from points on the top of the mountain, such as lead-lined gas tanks at an old airfield or even lead from shells at a local shooting range.

Thompson says whoever is causing this needs to be held accountable.

"This needs to be investigated thoroughly by science and by people who know their stuff," said Thompson. "Do soil samples. I would think soil samples up the mountain, to measure the density of how much lead is here and here and here, you could probably pretty well funnel where it is coming from."

If you find yourself near Blue Hole Creek, especially during Memorial Day weekend, observe the signs and heed the warnings. Be very cautious if you are swimming, and as the state says, under no circumstances should you be trying to drink this water.