Blessing Board and Global Links partner to help make home healthcare more accessible

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two organizations are teaming up to make sure that home healthcare items are available to those that need them.

Global Links is partnering with The Blessing Board to get items such as walkers, shower benches, and wheelchairs to the people that will need them.

Those in need or those who care for someone in need will be able to make an appointment to pick up the items at no cost at the two Pittsburgh Blessing Board locations.

One is located at 880 Butler Street, Suite 1A in Pittsburgh, PA 15223 and is open Monday -Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

The other is in West Mifflin at 1220 Lebanon Road, U420, and is open Monday - Thursday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Appointments can be made on the Blessing Board website at this link.