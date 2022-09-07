Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Blake Shelton coming to Pittsburgh

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (9/7)
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (9/7) 03:45

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Country music superstar Blake Shelton is coming back to Pittsburgh. 

Shelton will bring his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour to PPG Paints Arena on March 24. 

He'll be joined by Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean for an 18-date run, with Pittsburgh the second to last stop. 

"There's nothing like getting out on the road and taking music to the fans," Shelton said in a press release. "I feel just as excited to step on stage and perform as I did the very first time. I know my tour mates Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean feel the same, and I can't wait for y'all to get to know them better. Break out the hats and boots, 'cause we're going back to the honky tonk!"

Tickets go on sale Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. 

First published on September 7, 2022 / 1:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.