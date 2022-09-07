Blake Shelton coming to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Country music superstar Blake Shelton is coming back to Pittsburgh.

Shelton will bring his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour to PPG Paints Arena on March 24.

He'll be joined by Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean for an 18-date run, with Pittsburgh the second to last stop.

🚨JUST ANNOUNCED🚨 Blake Shelton is bringing his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour to PPG Paints Arena on March 24, 2023 with special guests Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean! 🤠 Tickets on sale Friday, September 23! pic.twitter.com/MLxa4NOcGY — PPG Paints Arena (@PPGPaintsArena) September 7, 2022

"There's nothing like getting out on the road and taking music to the fans," Shelton said in a press release. "I feel just as excited to step on stage and perform as I did the very first time. I know my tour mates Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean feel the same, and I can't wait for y'all to get to know them better. Break out the hats and boots, 'cause we're going back to the honky tonk!"

Tickets go on sale Sept. 23 at 10 a.m.