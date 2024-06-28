Watch CBS News
Blake Hinson signs two-way free agent deal with Los Angeles Lakers, per reports

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pitt sharpshooter Blake Hinson has signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to multiple reports.

The 6'8" small forward didn't get picked in the two rounds of the NBA Draft this week, but reports say Hinson has signed a two-way deal with the Lakers.

Hinson set a new Pitt record this past season with 110 3-pointers, finishing third in the ACC in scoring. 

Reports suggest that Hinson will split time between the Lakers and their G League team.  

Hinson will be joining a Lakers team that made big headlines this week by drafting Bronny James, the 19-year-old son of LeBron James with the 55th pick.

Fellow Pitt Panther Carlton 'Bub' Carrington was picked in the first round of the draft by the Washington Wizards. 

