Carlton Carrington selected by Washington Wizards in first round of 2024 NBA Draft

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former University of Pittsburgh guard Carlton Carrington was selected by the Washington Wizards in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft on Wednesday.

Carrington, known as "Bub," was drafted No. 14 overall after a standout freshman season at Pitt. Carrington was announced as a draft pick by the Portland Trail Blazers, but the rights to Portland's No. 14 pick were sent to the Wizards in a proposed deal on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. He started all 33 of the Panthers' games, averaging 33.2 minutes per game.

The 19-year-old Carrington announced in April that he was leaving Pitt early to enter the draft. He was the second player to enter the draft under Pitt coach Jeff Capel.

According to CBS Sports, Carrington is the third-highest Pitt player to be drafted.

The second round of the NBA draft continues on Thursday.