Blairsville man life-flighted to Pittsburgh after being stabbed

BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is in the hospital and a woman is facing charges after an early-morning stabbing in Blairsville.

According to the Blairsville Borough Police Department, around 1:30 a.m., police were called to West Market Street for a stabbing.

Once on the scene, they found 55-year-old Samuel Skinner who had been stabbed in the abdomen.

He was life-flighted to UPMC Presby and is in stable condition.

Police have since charged 35-year-old Natalie Livingston of Blairsville with aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment.

She is currently housed in the Indiana County Jail awaiting arraignment.