Blairsville man life-flighted to Pittsburgh after being stabbed
BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is in the hospital and a woman is facing charges after an early-morning stabbing in Blairsville.
According to the Blairsville Borough Police Department, around 1:30 a.m., police were called to West Market Street for a stabbing.
Once on the scene, they found 55-year-old Samuel Skinner who had been stabbed in the abdomen.
He was life-flighted to UPMC Presby and is in stable condition.
Police have since charged 35-year-old Natalie Livingston of Blairsville with aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment.
She is currently housed in the Indiana County Jail awaiting arraignment.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.