Blackhawk School District educator named Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) - A Blackhawk School District educator was named the 2023 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year.

Highland Middle School social studies teacher Ryan Hardesty accepted the award on Monday.

The state Department of Education said his teaching philosophy is that "the goal of education is to meet the specific needs of the diverse set of learners that come into our classroom." He tries to plan "engaging and rigorous work" that pushes students to their full potential.

As Pennsylvania's Teacher of the Year, the Department of Education said Hardesty will travel the state and meet and collaborate with other educators. He'll also represent the commonwealth in next year's National Teacher of the Year competition.

Hardesty was one of twelve educators named a finalist. Teachers from the Shaler Area, Burrell, Bethel and South Fayette Township school districts also made the list.