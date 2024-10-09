4 Westmoreland County domestic violence shelter employees accused of obstructing investigation

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Four employees of a Westmoreland County domestic violence shelter are facing charges for obstructing justice in a child custody case, authorities said.

The incident happened on Oct. 1 after the Pennsylvania State Police said Westmoreland County Child and Youth Services notified troopers of an investigation regarding suspected abuse of a minor child. On the same day, state police said a judge issued an emergency custody order. A liaison with state police then worked to track down where the mother and child were.

"It appeared she was originally staying at a hotel that allows long-term stays. When he (state police liaison) went to that area, he was unable to find her. He talked to some people and learned that it appeared she tried to get emergency housing through the Blackburn Center," Trooper Steve Limani said.

State police said they contacted the Blackburn Center in Greensburg to inform it of the order.

"When he contacted them, they had advised they could not confirm or deny if the mother and child were staying at one of their facilities," Limani said.

State police said employees at the center refused to cooperate and "the call was disconnected by the defendants." Troopers said they determined the mother was at the center after finding her vehicle.

"We were able to determine that the vehicle driven by the mother that was also transporting the 3, soon-to-be 4-year-old child around was at one of their facilities that we know of as a place that houses women that may have difficulty in their life and need emergency housing," Limani said.

A search warrant was then signed by a judge for troopers to enter the property in search of the child.

"We go to the Blackburn Center facility where they're housing the woman and child that we're looking for. While we're there, we have a supervisor that's in complete uniform and other troopers in uniform. We have our liaison. We have a CYS representative at the Blackburn Center so we can work through taking custody of the child," Limani said. "We ring the doorbell. There's a doorbell you ring. We start to interact with the employees that are behind the doors and explain we have not only an emergency custody order but also a search warrant to search the facility. They deny us entry. This conversation goes back and forth for several minutes. We contacted 911 dispatch center to have them call to the center ... and there's no luck."

Nearly 10 minutes later and after several attempts to get inside, police said they had no choice but to breach the doors. Police said they believed some employees inside were holding them shut.

"It gets to a point that there's almost a tug of war with the door. Ultimately, we gain entry through force into the facility. And as we expected, the 3-year-old and the mother are there," Limani said.

Limani said four employees now face charges of obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct.

"We were put in a position that was really uncomfortable for all the people involved. We have a job to do when concerned about the safety of a 3-year-old, which is why we were there," Limani said.

According to police paperwork, "Through this obstruction they created a physically hazardous condition which served no purpose other than to thwart the administration of law."

KDKA-TV reached out to the Blackburn Center for comment. It sent a statement that said:

"The staff of Blackburn Center has the privilege of advocating for domestic violence victims on a daily basis. This is difficult and stressful work. Blackburn Center supports our staff and believes that the legal process will show that the situation was handled appropriately."

The Pennsylvania Coalition of Domestic Violence also released a statement to KDKA-TV that said, in part:

"The Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence (PCADV) stands behind advocates at its local domestic violence shelter program, Blackburn Center, who bravely sought to ensure victim safety and adherence to victim confidentiality in response to the actions of the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) from the Greensburg Barracks and Westmoreland County Children and Youth Services on October 1, 2024.

"Blackburn Center advocates acted in accordance with PCADV policy and Pennsylvania law. All charges filed against Blackburn Center advocates in relation to this incident are baseless and unwarranted. Confidentiality and privilege are essential pillars of domestic violence services. They are absolutely necessary for ensuring victim safety."

The Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence is now calling for all charges to be dropped against the employees at the Blackburn Center.

As for the 3-year-old child, police said they are now with another family member. No charges have been filed against the mother.