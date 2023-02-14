Watch CBS News
Black History Month: Remembering Mary Lou Williams

By Mikey Hood

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Known as the 'First Lady of the Jazz Keyboard,' Mary Lou Williams grew up in Pittsburgh's East Liberty neighborhood.

She taught herself to play the piano and by the time she was seven years old, she was performing before audiences.

Williams once said she composed her music as she played and played with other legendary artists like Duke Ellington and Tommy Dorsey.

She went on to teach the history of jazz at Duke University and was one of the first female jazz artists to achieve notoriety.

Today, we learn about and celebrate the achievements of African Americans during the entire month of February and remember that Black history is America's history.      

