Black History Month: Negro League Baseball

By Celina Pompeani

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Names like Josh Gibson, 'Cool Papa' Bell, and Satchel Paige were prominent in Pittsburgh during the 1930's.

That's because Pittsburgh was home to two dominant teams in Negro League Baseball.

The Homestead Grays and the Pittsburgh Crawfords had some of the hottest bats in baseball and Pittsburgh was the only city to have two Negro League Baseball teams.

Today, 15 former players from those teams are members of the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

Today, we learn about and celebrate the achievements of African Americans during the entire month of February and remember that Black history is America's history.    

First published on February 13, 2023 / 5:41 AM

