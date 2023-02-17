Watch CBS News
Black History Month: Billy Strayhorn

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh's own Billy Strayhorn was a talented musician, composer, lyricist, and arranger.

As the story goes, when Strayhorn met Duke Ellington, he rearranged one of his songs and played it for him on the piano.

After that, Strayhorn worked with Ellington as a composer and arranger for three decades.

Among his work was 'The A Train' and a jazz rendition of 'The Nutcracker Suite.'

East Liberty's Kelly Strayhorn Theater is named after Gene Kelly and Billy Strayhorn.

Today, we learn about and celebrate the achievements of African Americans during the entire month of February and remember that Black history is America's history.        

