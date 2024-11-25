Black Friday is just a few days away. Here's what to know about deals and sales.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's only four days to go until Black Friday with Cyber Monday a few days later. Here's what to expect when it comes to sales and deals.

With the online world dominating advance sales for the holiday starting in October, are Black Friday and Cyber Monday still relevant?

Professional shopper Trae Bodge says that both days do still matter, but as far as camping out at your favorite store, it's not likely going to be needed this year.

"I don't think camping out is going to be necessary this year, simply because we saw so many deals popping up in October that while Black Friday will be very busy, I don't expect to see that crush of the crowds," Bodge said.

Bodge says there will still be doorbusters, but stock will be limited, which will help create a kind of frenzy.

BlackFriday.com has circulars for numerous circulars all in one place and if something piques your interest and you don't want to face a crowd, Bodge says to try using something like Instacart.

"Instacart is where a shopper goes into a store on your behalf," Bodge said. "They can brave the crowds and get that special item for you."

When it comes to what deals to expect, Bodge says that tech is going to be the star of the show.

"You'll see lots of great deals on electronics like phones and TVs, laptops, things like that, look for very deep discounts," Bodge said.

As an example, Bodge points to Mint Mobile, who will have an amazing deal on the Google Pixel 9 phone, which is $500 off.

"That's the kind of discount I'd be looking for in tech," Bodge said.

In other areas like kitchen appliances, Bodge says to look for deals in the 40% range. Beauty products will be around 25% off range and things like fall apparel and footwear will be on clearance.

Regarding whether or not you should jump on something on Black Friday or wait for Cyber Monday, Bodge says you should grab an item if you see a deal.

"If you are a little bit flexible in terms of what you're buying, I would wait until Cyber Monday," Bodge said.

Bodge says you shouldn't buy anything until you shop around online or on your phone to make sure you can't get it cheaper somewhere else.

You should also ask retailers about a price guarantee or protection if a price is cut after you buy it. Target and BestBuy have kind of been leading the way on that policy.