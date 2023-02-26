Watch CBS News
Bingo benefit held to assist family of 6-year-old killed in North Belle Vernon

By Garrett Behanna

NORTH BELLE VERNON, Pa. (KDKA) - The North Belle Vernon community continues to mourn the loss of a six-year-old girl who was hit and killed by a car.

Aria Mae Woznick was struck while waiting for the school bus Friday morning.

kdka-girl-hit-by-car-belle-vernon.png
A 6-year-old girl was flown to the hospital after she was struck by a vehicle while waiting for the bus on Feb. 24, 2023.  (Photo: KDKA)

Her stop along Fayette Street currently has no school bus stop signs, lights, or crosswalk.

A bingo benefit was held for Aria's family on Sunday afternoon at the North Belle Vernon Social Hall.

Doors opened at 11 a.m., and the games started at 1 p.m.

