MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Billy Idol is coming to Pittsburgh this spring.

The British singer-songwriter will perform at the UPMC Events Center in Moon Township on May 1.

Spring tour dates announced! Ticket & VIP Package presales (except 3/20 & 5/20) run from Wed, Jan 25 at 10 am local venue time until Thu, Jan 26 at 10 pm local venue time. Visit https://t.co/lH816TTHj8 for ticket links. Use presale passcode: CAGE23 pic.twitter.com/tij6qkMAJy — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) January 23, 2023

The 16-show North America tour kicks off in Aironza in March and ends in Pasadena in May.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday.