Legendary Steelers coach Bill Cowher to get honorary degree from Duquesne University

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Legendary Steelers coach Bill Cowher is getting an honorary degree from Duquesne University.

Cowher will be the commencement speaker for spring 2023 graduates of the McAnulty College of Liberal Arts on May 5 in the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse.

During the ceremony, Cowher will receive an honorary doctorate of human letters. The Pittsburgh native's late father Laird Cowher attended Duquesne, the university said.

The university also will award alumna, board member and longtime philanthropic leader Catharine M. Ryan with an honorary degree.

University President Ken Gormley said in a press release that it was "fitting" to have Cowher and Ryan on stage after the "enormous good" they've done for the city and region.

Cowher was named the Steelers' head coach in 1992 and led the team to eight division titles and the team's fifth Super Bowl championship.