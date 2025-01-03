Biden's rejection of U.S. Steel-Nippon Steel deal may spell demise of steelmaking in Mon Valley, officials say

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — President Joe Biden's decision to block the $15 billion proposal by Japan's Nippon Steel to buy U.S. Steel has people in the Mon Valley fearing it will spell the demise of steelmaking in the region.

Nippon Steel promised to revitalize steelmaking in the Mon Valley, but its efforts to buy U.S. Steel may have sustained a fatal blow. On Friday, citing national security, Biden officially blocked the deal.

Biden's U.S. Steel decision met with disappointment

President Biden's decision to block Nippon Steel's $15 billion offer to buy U.S. Steel is being met with disappointment in West Mifflin, where the Japanese steelmaker vowed to spend $1 billion to upgrade the Irvin Plant.

The hot strip mill at the plant in West Mifflin is one of four U.S. Steel operations in the region, and West Mifflin Mayor Chris Kelly has taken Nippon Steel at its word that it would make monumental investments in the plant and the rest of the Mon Valley.

"They put it in writing," Mayor Kelly said. "They put it into the union that they would put over a billion dollars in. No layoffs, no plant closings, keeping the 10-year status quo. Nobody puts that into a business deal today. It's giving them everything they wanted."

But President Biden has invoked his right to block the deal citing what he calls "credible evidence" it "threatens to impair the national security of the United States." Biden's position was applauded by David McCall, the president of the United Steelworkers union, who has opposed the deal from the start despite support from the rank and file.

"We have no doubt that the president's decision was the right thing for our members and for America's national security," McCall said. "Throughout the past year when the proposed transaction has been under review, the union's first and only concern has been the long-term viability of our facilities and our members' jobs."

But the decision leaves the future of steelmaking in the Mov Valley in doubt. In a statement: U.S. Steel said: "We continue to believe that a partnership between Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel is the best way to ensure that U.S. Steel, and particularly its USW-represented facilities, will be able to compete and thrive well into the future."

And while Nippon promised to keep the headquarters in Downtown Pittsburgh and not shut down any operations, U.S. Steel has warned it may pull up stakes if the deal is voided. That prompted Governor Josh Shapiro to issue this warning: "I expect U.S. Steel to uphold their commitments" and "refrain from threatening the jobs and livelihoods of the Pennsylvanians who work at the Mon Valley Works and U.S. Streel HQ and their families."

But Kelly fears the worst.

"That they walk away," Kelly said. "They walk away, and what's left?"

"This is our strong ally," West Mifflin's mayor added. "This is no national security threat. This is, plain and simple, politics at its worst."

What happens next for U.S. Steel?

With Biden blocking the deal and President-elect Donald Trump vowing to do the same, the deal would appear to be dead. But in a statement, U.S. Steel vows to fight to save it.

"We will work closely with stakeholders, including government officials from Japan and allies and partners in the U.S., to take all appropriate action to protect our legal rights and secure that future," the statement said.

As a first step, U.S. Steel will try to convince Trump to change his mind. But if that fails, it appears it will pursue legal channels to try to save the deal.