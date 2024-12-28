Mon Valley mayors call on Biden to approve U.S. Steel acquisition by Nippon Steel

All eyes on Biden as Mon Valley awaits decision on U.S. Steel acquisition

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Mon Valley leaders are on edge as the deadline approaches for President Biden to decide whether to approve Nippon Steel's takeover of U.S. Steel.

Biden has about 11 days to decide on the decision, which could reshape western Pennsylvania. Biden has previously indicated he opposes the deal. President-elect Donald Trump shares the same views.

A collective of 20 Mon Valley leaders said accepting Nippon's proposed takeover is the only way to ensure thousands of people don't lose their jobs, and steelmaking is preserved in the Mon Valley. They sent a letter expressing their view to President Biden.

The United Steelworkers union opposes the deal, while the steelworkers themselves are divided over the best path to preserve their jobs. Stakeholders on both sides claim the majority of the workers are on their side.

"We're all on edge," said North Braddock mayor Cletus Lee. "We want to know what's going on. We want to get some answers."

KDKA-TV sat down with Lee, as well as West Mifflin mayor Chris Kelly. They said this is a critical time for their communities

"This could be devastating for a lot of people," Kelly said if Biden does not approve the deal.

They point to the big investments Nippon claims they would make in the Mon Valley as part of why to approve the deal.

"We want the deal to happen, because it's going to help and save the Mon Valley," Lee said.

On the other side is the United Steelworkers Union, or USW. They shared one of the sticking points for them

"In our most recent meeting with Nippon, they once again refused to walk back their plans on moving jobs from the Mon Valley to other states," said Bernie Hall, the Pennsylvania director for United Steelworkers.

Lee responded by saying Hall was referring to the Big River plant in Arkansas.

"We're not worried about Big River. It's a non-union entity," Lee said.

In the mayor's letter to Biden, they take aim at USW International union leader David McCall - stating he is not properly representing workers' views, and detailing what took place during their recent meeting with Nippon.

"It was immediate that there was no chance that he was going to negotiate," Kelly said. "Most of the meeting he spent with his eyes closed... and a couple of times he banged on the table."

In the letter, the mayors also say McCall and USW prematurely released a press release about their meeting with Nippon while the meeting was still ongoing.

Hall responded saying the letter was not completely accurate, adding that he believes U.S. Steel and Nippon lawyers are the actual authors of the letter.

"It's more scare tactics," Hall said.

Kelly told us he did write the letter while collaborating with Nippon-U.S. Steel to make sure everything he had written was accurate.

"I think it's a very complex issue to them," Hall said of the mayor's understanding of the issue. "You know what Nippon says on its face, sounds good, but a lot of their commitments are only through 2026 and they're just laden with opportunities for Nippon to exit those agreements."

Both the USW and mayors agree on one thing - it's time for a final decision to be made.

Kelly explained they are still having conversations with the White House.

Hal said the United Steelworkers are not having those same conversations.