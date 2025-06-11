Bicyclist killed after hitting vehicle in McKeesport

A bicyclist is dead after police said she lost control and hit a vehicle on a road in McKeesport.

Allegheny County police said first responders were called to Eden Park Boulevard shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday after a bicyclist and vehicle were involved in a crash.

Police said first responders found a woman dead at the scene. The preliminary investigation shows she was riding "erratically" off the side of the road, lost control and hit the side of an SUV that was driving westbound. The SUV driver stayed on scene, police said.

The name of the woman who was killed hasn't been released.