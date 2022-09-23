Bethel Park tradition raises money to support childhood cancer research

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — Hundreds of runners laced up for a Bethel Park tradition that the community rallies around every year.

The Joey Fabus Superhero Run Over DIPG 5K Race & 1-Mile Walk is held at Bethel Park High School and many of the participants dress like their favorite superheroes.

The race raises money to support childhood cancer research, specifically a fatal brain cancer called DIPG. The foundation is named in honor of Fabus, who passed away from the disease in 2015. He loved superheroes and real-life heroes like police officers.

"He was the strongest kid I ever met in my life," said his mother, Cindy. "But to have him go through what he went through and still have a positive outlook on life even though it was going to be cut short is very meaningful."

Funding raised by the foundation goes toward research happening in Pittsburgh. It also supports families across the country as their children go through treatments.

"It's not an easy one to cure, but they're making good progress on it. If it isn't a cure, maybe it will give some of these children a little bit more longevity in their lives, a more meaningful longer life so they can share that with their families."

