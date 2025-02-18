Watch CBS News
Charges filed in Bethel Park shooting that put two people in the hospital

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Charges have officially been filed in a shooting in Bethel Park from last month that left two people in the hospital

According to Allegheny County Police, 47-year-old Seth Zimmerman is now facing multiple charges including attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering another person. 

On January 30, police and SWAT converged on a home on Chessbriar Drive near Thornwood Drive in Bethel Park around 1 p.m. for a report of a shooting. 

kdka bethel park swat
(Photo: KDKA)

Once officers went inside the home, after calling for someone to come out of the home, they found two men who had gunshot wounds. They both were taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

Police learned that Zimmerman shot the victim and then shot himself. 

Police didn't provide any information about what led up to the shooting.   

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

