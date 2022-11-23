Bethel Park Police warn of targeted 'Microsoft support' scam

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) - With all the joy the holidays bring, it's also a season for people or groups trying to take advantage of others.

In Bethel Park, police want local residents to be on alert for scammers targeting them.

Over the weekend, two residents were scammed by pop-up messages on their computers saying there was fraudulent activity on their account, their computers had been compromised, and that they needed to call Microsoft Support.

Upon calling the provided fake number, they were informed that they had already lost a lot of money and then they were transferred to a "secure line" to their bank to help them recover their money.

The fake bank then transferred money out of the residents' accounts for what the scammers called "safekeeping" but then the damage was done.

Police want people to know that Microsoft Support will never reach out via phone or text message and banks will never direct the transfer of funds.

They suggest monitoring your computer, scanning for malware, and never clicking on links you don't trust. Bethel Park Police added that if you're really in doubt, call their dispatch center at 412-833-2000.

A good practice to keep in mind is if you see a message about your bank that you suspect to be a scam, take a breath, call your bank, and check directly.

Chances are there is no issue and you can continue to have a happy holiday.