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Bethel Park police seek owner of chicken found wandering roadway

By
Garrett Behanna
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh.
Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.
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Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

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Police in Bethel Park are searching for the owner of a chicken that was found wandering along a roadway and temporarily disrupting traffic.

According to a social media post from the Bethel Park Police Department, officers responded to the area of 160 Drake Road after receiving a report of a chicken in the roadway, which was "apparently indecisive as to whether or not to cross the road," the post read.

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Police in Bethel Park are searching for the owner of a chicken that was found wandering along a roadway and temporarily disrupting traffic. Bethel Park Police Department / Facebook

When officers arrived, they found the bird roaming in the center lane, creating a traffic hazard. Police said the chicken was safely captured after what they described as a brief foot pursuit.

The bird was transported to police headquarters, where officers joked that the chicken had been "detained" and "interrogated" before the chicken "claimed" she was directing traffic rather than blocking it.

Police identified the bird as what appears to be a Plymouth Rock chicken and are asking anyone who believes the animal belongs to them to contact the department at 412-833-2000.

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