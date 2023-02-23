Bethel Park police asking for help finding missing, endangered woman

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - Bethel Park police are asking for help finding a missing and endangered 56-year-old woman.

Police said Kim Saravia flew to California on Feb. 4 to stay with family then reportedly flew back to Pittsburgh on Feb. 7 and called her family from a phone in Downtown Pittsburgh. That was the last time anyone heard from her, police said.

(Photo provided by Bethel Park Police Department)

According to police, Saravia suffers from "significant mental health issues" and isn't believed to have any income, a cell phone or a means of transportation.

She's described as 5-foot-5, weighing about 160 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she's known to travel with a red suitcase.

Anyone with information about where she might be is asked to call the Bethel Park Police Department at 412-833-2000.