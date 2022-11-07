Bethel Park High School earns prestigious National Blue Ribbon School designation

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - Bethel Park High School is feeling a little blue this weekend, but that's actually a good thing.

In a ceremony held by the U.S. Department of Education in Washington, D.C., Bethel Park is just the 36th Pa. high school to earn the National Blue Ribbon School designation. The program started back in 1982, so the district says that's quite a distinction.

The award is based on academic performance and achievement.