Bethel Park gun store broken into overnight, police investigation underway

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) -- Police are investigating after a Bethel Park gun store was broken into early Monday morning.

Bethel Park Police and a forensics unit from Allegheny County were on scene at the Allegheny Arms & Gun Works store located in the Millennium Shops along Library Road in Bethel Park early Monday. It's unclear what time the incident initially started.

KDKA's news crew at the scene witnessed a window that appeared to have been shot out along with crime tape and evidence markers along the ground outside the store.

img-6007.jpg
Police are investigating after a gun shop in Bethel Park was broken into. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

It's unclear if anything was stolen from the shop and if so, how many guns or items may have been taken.

Police have not released any information yet.

KDKA has reached out to Bethel Park Police and the owners of the store for comment, but haven't heard back.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for the latest on this developing story. 

