Bethel Park EMS calls to be dispatched through Allegheny Co. 911 starting next month

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Starting at the beginning of 2024, people in Bethel Park who need medical help during an emergency should call 911 instead of calling the Bethel Park Dispatch Center.

Bethel Park is currently one of several communities in the Pittsburgh area who dispatch their own first responders instead of using the Allegheny County 911 center.  That will be changing -- but only for medical calls. 

Starting on January 1, calls for medical help should go to 911 and calls will be handled by the Tri-Community South EMS, which serves Bethel Park, South Park, and Upper St. Clair. 

"This change will allow Bethel Park to sustain its emergency operations, create consistency and assure mutual aid among EMS providers," said Bethel Park Manager Kristen Denne.  "The caller requesting emergency services will not notice any difference in call taking or dispatching."

All other calls, including for those for help from the fire department, police, and for non-emergencies should go to the Bethel Park Dispatch Center.

"Whether residents dial 911 or the Bethel Park Dispatch Center at 412-833-2000, they'll get an emergency dispatcher to provide services in a timely manner," said Denne.

Mike Darnay
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at KDKA-TV/CBS News Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and high school sports.

First published on December 20, 2023 / 3:34 AM EST

