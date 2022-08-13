Beth El Congregation of the South Hills hosting shoe drive
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Beginning today, you'll be able to help someone in need quite literally put a better foot forward.
The Beth El Congregation of the South Hills is hosting an area-wide fundraising shoe drive.
They're accepting new and gently-worn shoes that will be sent to developing nations.
You can drop off the shoes until 5 p.m. tonight.
This fundraiser will continue through October.
