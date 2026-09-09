This is the best ramen restaurant in Ohio, according to Tasting Table

Cafe Mochiko is the best ramen restaurant in Ohio, according to Tasting Table.

The digital media company recently released its "Where To Find The Best Ramen In Every State" rankings, and the restaurant on Madison Road in Cincinnati earned the top spot in the Buckeye State.

The restaurant, owned by chefs Elaine Uykimpang Bentz and Erik Bentz, started as a pop-up before becoming a brick-and-mortar spot in Walnut Hills. It starts the day serving pastries and coffee before turning into a restaurant in the evening.

Its daily bakery menu includes a kimchi and egg croissant and BBQ pork snow bao. Its dinner menu includes a Hokkaido smashburger, crab cucumber salad and, of course, ramen.

"The sunny Asian-American cafe offers rotating ramen options, including a Cincinnati-style chili ramen - with Cincinnati chili broth, ground pork, tamago, white onion, and shredded cheddar - that Food & Wine named one of its best bites," Matt Kirouac of Tasting Table wrote.

Cafe Mochiko was also named one of the best bakeries in America by The New York Times in 2024. Cafe Mochiko is open Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., plus Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tasting Table said it found the best place for ramen in every state by looking at restaurants with national accolades and awards, plus factoring in customer reviews and unique dining experiences, among other things.