Ohio eatery named one of the best bakeries in America by The New York Times

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An eatery in Ohio was named one of the best bakeries in America by The New York Times.

The New York Times released its "22 of the Best Bakeries Across the U.S. Right Now" list this week, saying the country is in a "golden age" of bakeries. Cafe Mochiko in Cincinnati made the list, the only eatery in The Buckeye State to earn recognition from the newspaper.

Brett Anderson, a food writer for The New York Times, said the most memorable pastries at Cafe Mochiko are "eye-catching and often straddle the border of sweet and savory." Cafe Mochiko transforms from a bakery into a Japanese restaurant inspired by yōshoku cuisine at night and its Cincinnati chili ramen is locally renowned, Anderson wrote.

Cafe Mochiko, run by Elaine Uykimpang Bentz and Erik Bentz, says on its website that it is an "Asian American restaurant that serves coffee, pastries and yōshoku cafe fare."

The popular eatery celebrated the honor by thanking its employees and customers in a post on Instagram, saying it's an "amazing way to end the year."

"Having been to a few of these bakeries, it's such a honor to be listed among them!" the post said. "Congratulations to our team of bakers, cooks, baristas, and servers for making this a possibility (and of course, to our lovely customers who support us time and time again)."

The New York Times said the 22 bakeries on the list are the "standard bearers we have loved from our travels over the last year."

Cafe Mochiko is on Madison Road in Cincinnati. It is open Thursday through Sunday.