Pennsylvania campground among best in America, report says

A campground in western Pennsylvania is among the best places to camp in America, according to a new report.

The Dyrt, a campground review site, released its annual list of the best places to camp in America, detailing the top places to explore the great outdoors, and Kentuck Campground in Ohiopyle State Park was included.

The campground, which sits next to the Youghiogheny River, features about 200 campsites and is open from April to mid-December. It also features 27 walk-to sites that require a brief hike from your vehicle to the campsite.

"Reaching the campground from the GAP trail means either a steep 3.5-mile road climb or a quarter-mile push up the Beech Trail — a workout in itself, but one that's well worth it after relaxing at tree-shaded sites," The Dyrt said.

The campground review site also encourages people to visit the town of Ohiopyle, Meadow Run Trail and Cucumber Falls, all of which are close by.

West Virginia campground among best

Canaan Loop Road Dispersed in West Virginia was also included on The Dyrt's list. It is a stretch of free camping "in the Monongahela National Forest with genuinely secluded sites spaced roughly half a mile apart along a single dirt road," The Dyrt said.

There are no facilities at the campsite in Davis. However, that is the appeal for many people, as is spending time in the Monongahela National Forest.

Dyrt explains methodology

The Dyrt said 60 winners were split into the Top 10 in six regions: Central, Midwest, Mountain, Northeast, Pacific and Southeast. Pennsylvania was in the Northeast while West Virginia was in the Southeast.

Every camp spot honored offers iconic views and unforgettable adventures for people wanting to spend time with nature, the review site added.

The Dyrt said the top campgrounds were selected based on ratings and reviews from its community, plus "overall reputation and prior accolades."