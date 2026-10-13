Here the best schools in the Pittsburgh area for 2027, according to Niche

Niche recently released its annual ranking of the best public and private high schools across America. In the Pittsburgh area, numerous schools received high marks.

Across the Pittsburgh area, 103 public schools and 63 private schools made the list. Here's who took home the top spots and a look at the top 10 public and private high schools.

Top 10 Pittsburgh-area public high schools

North Allegheny High School Mt. Lebanon High School Fox Chapel Area High School Upper St. Clair High School South Fayette High School Peters Township High School Quaker Valley High School Franklin Regional Senior High School Pine-Richland High School Hampton High School

Top 10 Pittsburgh-area private high schools

Shady Side Academy Sewickley Academy Winchester Thurston School The Ellis School Aquinas Academy The University School Seton LaSalle Catholic High School Oakland Catholic High School Central Catholic High School Bishop Canevin High School

Top 10 Pennsylvania public high schools

Conestoga Senior High School (No. 60 nationally) Julia R. Masterman Laboratory and Demonstration School (No. 96 nationally) Radnor High School (No. 99 nationally) Downingtown STEM Academy North Allegheny High School Harriton High School Lower Merion High School Mt. Lebanon High School

Fox Chapel Area High School New Hope-Solebury High School

Top 10 Pennsylvania private high schools

The Hill School (No. 92 nationally) Mercersburg Academy Moravian Academy The Baldwin School The Episcopal Academy Friends' Central School The Agnes Irwin School George School The Haverford School The Shipley School

Niche details methodically

Niche said its public and private school rankings are based on "rigorous analysis" of academic and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education, plus test scores from states, college data and Niche user rankings.