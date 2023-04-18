Bentworth School District parents raise concerns over school bathroom policies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Parents and guardians in the Bentworth School District weighed in on topics including transgender students and bathroom policies at a meeting on Monday night.

The Bentworth superintendent tells KDKA that parents are concerned about students who are transgender using restrooms consistent with their gender identity.

The superintendent says the district is following the guidance of its solicitor while also trying to create a safe and supportive environment for all students. Some parents disagree.

"The Title IX has been has expunged in multiple cases throughout the country," said A.J. Bonazzoli. "We're just looking for answers. The majority should not be controlled by the minority. Our kids matter also. Their rights matter also."

In 2017, the same issue came up in the Pine-Richland School District. It settled a suit, allowing transgender students to use bathrooms matching their gender identity.