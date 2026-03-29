Benson Boone kicks off "Wanted Man Tour" in Pittsburgh this summer

Benson Boone's 2026 Wanted Man Tour will not only be coming to Pittsburgh later this summer, but PPG Paints Arena will be where it begins.

Announced on Sunday afternoon, Boone's 2026 tour will kick off on July 7 in Pittsburgh and wrap up in Casper, Wyoming, on September 3.

The past few months have been busy for the singer-songwriter. His most recent tour, American Heart, wrapped up earlier this month after two legs and 50 shows. He starred in an Instacart commercial during the Super Bowl and headlined a set during the Super Bowl LX Concert Series.

Now, he begins his next tour.

After skipping past Pittsburgh on the American Heart Tour, while making stops in Philadelphia, Cleveland, and Columbus, this tour starts right here.

Tickets will go on artist pre-sale on Wednesday, April 1, at 11 a.m., and then will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 3, at 11 a.m.

Fans can register for the presale on Boone's website at this link.

Boone won his first-ever GRAMMY Award last year as Best New Artist, and his song "Beautiful Things' catapulted him to stardom, after being the most-streamed song on the planet in 2024.