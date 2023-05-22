Ben Roethlisberger tells Kenny Pickett, 'I didn't want you to succeed at first'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger recently had on current Steelers QB Kenny Pickett on his podcast, "Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger."

The two talked about Pickett's mentality going into his second year as the starter, ushering in the new era of Steelers, among others. Near the end of the episode, Roethlisberger was tasked with answering how he felt about Pickett coming in the year after he retired and told the second-year pro, "I didn't want you to succeed at first."

"I wouldn't say that I wanted Kenny to necessarily fail. Like, when someone comes into replace you're like 'I still feel like I had it,' I hope he doesn't come in and ball out," Roethlisberger said. "Because it's like, 'Ben, who?' right?"

"But, honestly, as you started playing, I found myself rooting more, and more, for you."

Roethlisberger went on to say that he later apologized on his show sometime after Pickett's debut in the black-and-gold for not knowing how good he would be.

"I'm pleasantly surprised and I was glad I was wrong in the sense of where I had you... I think you're the future of this team," he said.

In Pickett's first season as the Steelers' QB, he threw for 2,404 yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also ran for 237 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in 13 games played.

Roethlisberger said after two games, he was rooting for him and wanted Pickett to lead the team to the playoff and beyond.

"I feel bad that I felt that early on, but I'm glad that I transitioned into love and rooted for you. I have your jersey I wear every Sunday."

