Ben Kindel suffers "medical episode" on Penguins plane, team says

Ben Kindel suffered a "medical episode" on the Pittsburgh Penguins' team plane shortly after taking off from Salt Lake City International Airport on Tuesday, the team said.

Kindel — who the Penguins said is conscious, alert and in stable condition — was taken to the University of Utah Hospital for further evaluation. Pittsburgh played the Utah Mammoth at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday night, and Kindel was on the ice for nearly 19 minutes.

In a statement posted to social media at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Penguins said that shortly after takeoff, the team plane returned to Salt Lake City's airport because of a "medical episode" involving Kindel. The team's physician and medical staff were on board and immediately attended to Kindel, the Penguins said.

The team didn't provide any other details on Kindel's situation, but said, "The health and safety of our players, as well as the privacy for their families, are our top priority." The Penguins added that more details will be shared "when appropriate."

The 19-year-old forward, who was drafted 11th overall in the 2025 draft, has scored two goals and recorded two assists in nine games. In 77 games last season, Kindel had 17 goals and 18 assists. The right-hander is a native of Coquitlam, British Columbia.