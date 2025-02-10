Below normal temperatures are expected for the Pittsburgh area Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Monday, the Pittsburgh area is below normal with highs in the mid-30s and mostly sunny skies this afternoon.

Starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Garrett Co., Maryland is under a Winter Storm Watch. The rest of the viewing area will just have a few light snow showers. That advisory expires on Wednesday at 7 a.m.

KDKA-TV

The next round of wintry weather arrives Wednesday evening around the evening rush with a chance for freezing rain, but it's going to be light and one of those situations where temperatures could be just above the freezing mark, and we do not get much ice accumulation at all.

Right now, models are showing a .10" of ice for the Laurel Highlands and north of I-80, and maybe a trace for Pittsburgh. With the uncertainty, it's still at a potential First Alert Weather Day.

On Thursday, the area is back to the 40s with rain showers. It will turn colder and sunny again for Valentine's Day with highs just around the freezing mark.

KDKA-TV

Rain and snow are possible heading into the weekend and below-normal temperatures return as we head towards the end of February.