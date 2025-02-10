Watch CBS News
Weather

Below normal temperatures are expected for the Pittsburgh area Monday

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (2-10-25)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (2-10-25) 03:02

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Monday, the Pittsburgh area is below normal with highs in the mid-30s and mostly sunny skies this afternoon. 

Starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Garrett Co., Maryland is under a Winter Storm Watch. The rest of the viewing area will just have a few light snow showers. That advisory expires on Wednesday at 7 a.m.

temp-outlook.png
KDKA-TV

The next round of wintry weather arrives Wednesday evening around the evening rush with a chance for freezing rain, but it's going to be light and one of those situations where temperatures could be just above the freezing mark, and we do not get much ice accumulation at all. 

Right now, models are showing a .10" of ice for the Laurel Highlands and north of I-80, and maybe a trace for Pittsburgh. With the uncertainty, it's still at a potential First Alert Weather Day. 

On Thursday, the area is back to the 40s with rain showers. It will turn colder and sunny again for Valentine's Day with highs just around the freezing mark.

snow-accum.png
KDKA-TV

Rain and snow are possible heading into the weekend and below-normal temperatures return as we head towards the end of February.

Mary Ours
Mary Ours

Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.