Bellevue says Allegheny County's economic development program will bolster borough

An economic development program launched by Allegheny County earlier this year is progressing, as leaders announced $1.4 million will go toward improving business districts in more than 20 municipalities.

Bellevue Mayor Bri Erskine is looking forward to the more than $200,000 the borough is receiving from the county as part of the first implementation awardees for the Main Streets Allegheny program, grants to help further the improvements they're making, ensuring they last longer.

"These investments meet Bellevue where it already has strength: a walkable main street, fantastic, passionate, and incredible active small businesses and community events that people consistently show up for," Erskine said.

"This project is about helping communities feel like themselves, but sometimes they just need a helping hand," Allegheny County Councilperson for District 13 Jordan Botta said.

For the borough, its primary project addresses the Lincoln Avenue streetscape, enhancing Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility, sidewalks, curbs, and drainage, but the funds will also make Bellevue the new hub for a regional marketing initiative.

"Our main streets are gathering places. They anchor us, and they deserve to thrive," Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato said.

Innamorato said these projects are just one part of the program that's increased its total allocations from $4 million to $5 million, all of which is federal money. Since April, the county has awarded nearly $800,000 to support 52 community events and district improvements, including events like the Three Rivers Arts Festival.

Now with the new awardees receiving $1.4 million, county leaders hope to make a real economic impact in the region's communities.

"Allegheny County is here to make sure that people love where they live and that they're thriving, and for generations to come," state Rep. Emily Kinkead of District 20 said.

More grants just opened for county business districts. You can learn more on Allegheny County's website.