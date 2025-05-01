Two Bellevue stores help people in the community recover from Tuesday's massive storms

Two days after a massive storm ripped through Southwestern Pennsylvania, thousands of people still don't have power. In the meantime, we're learning how much we take the small things for granted, as businesses step up to help folks during this tough time.

In the Bellevue area, the clean-up is just beginning, both on the streets and inside people's homes.

Kimberly Stiegler just got her power back in Avalon, but her elderly parents remain in the dark in Emsworth.

"All their food is going bad," Stiegler said. "My mom's been just kind of depressed, they don't get around good."

It's why she stopped by Bellevue Beer to pick up some ice to try to preserve their food in the freezer, after learning the store was handing out free bags to those impacted by Tuesday's storm.

Manager Josh Brubaker said they also lost power, along with many groceries in the community. When they realized it may not come back for days, they figured, why not do something for others?

"It's easy. They can swing in, grab ice, and go," Brubaker said. "The community helps us out, and we're just giving back, doing what we can."

That's also how Samantha Post feels at T&M Hardware and Rental. After not losing power, she decided to open their doors for folks needing to plug in.

"I said, 'Hey, just come on in and hang out, charge your phone, whatever anybody needs, really.' That's what the hardware stores are for," Post said.

She recognized the need after a man showed up Wednesday morning looking for outlets in the shop.

"It's not always about making money. There is a time and a place for that, but then there's a time and a place to just do what you can to help whoever, however," Post said.

It's times like these that bring communities together, showing the best of humanity, with neighbors helping neighbors.

"You have to be there for each other, or what are you going to do? They say, it takes a village, right?" Stiegler said.

Bellevue Beer's freezers don't have power, but the ice inside is still very frozen, and they'll continue to give it out until either they run out or it melts.