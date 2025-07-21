Belle Vernon Area School District implementing new cell phone policy

The cell phone has integrated itself into our everyday lives. Nationally and locally, there is a growing movement to limit distractions and keep cell phones out of students' hands while they are in the classroom.

In a unanimous vote last week by the Belle Vernon Board of Education, a new cell phone policy was established for Belle Vernon Area High School students for the upcoming school year.

The policy states that, "Students in grades 9-12 will be permitted to use their cell phones in the morning prior to the bell for homeroom. Students will also be permitted to access their electronic devices during their scheduled lunch period. The expectation for the remainder of the day is for all devices to be away, in a bag, and powered off."

"This proactive measure aims to minimize distractions that impact academic focus and behavior. By prioritizing a distraction-free learning environment, we are committed to fostering the best possible educational experience for all our students across our schools," said Belle Vernon School District Superintendent Dr. Timothy Glasspool in a statement.

Dr. Glasspool also told KDKA-TV that for K-8 students, nothing has changed. Those children are required to keep their phones off and out of sight throughout the school day if they are not leaving them at home.

The new policy for high schoolers, however, does lay out consequences for those who break the new rule.

A first offense will result in the phone being taken away until the end of the day and a warning being issued.

The second offense will see the phone being taken away, a second warning issued, and a phone call made to the parent or guardian.

The third offense will result in the phone being confiscated, the student given a consequence, and the parent or guardian left to pick up the phone from the school.

The school district warns that chronic offenders of this new policy may be required to turn their phones into the office before school and then pick them up at dismissal.

The school board says that while phones are away from students during the day, any parent wishing to reach their child can call the main office line.