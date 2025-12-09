Beckett Sennecke beats buzzer to force OT and Ducks win shootout to beat Penguins

Beckett Sennecke scored a short-handed goal with 1 second remaining to force overtime, Leo Carlsson scored in the shootout and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on Tuesday night for their fifth win in seven games.

The 19-year-old Sennecke eluded three defenders and his shot deflected off the glove of Pittsburgh's Erik Karlsson and into the net. A replay review confirmed the shot beat the buzzer.

Ville Husso made 45 saves, including seven in overtime, and stopped all three shots in the shootout.

Jackson LaCombe and Troy Terry also scored for the Ducks. Noel Acciari, Tommy Novak and Anthony Mantha scored for the Penguins, and Arturs Silovs stopped 25 shots as Pittsburgh suffered its second consecutive shootout loss.

Mantha put the Penguins ahead 3-2 on the power play with 3:55 remaining. Sidney Crosby won a faceoff and assisted on Mantha's goal for his 1,717th career point, moving him within five of Mario Lemieux's franchise record.

Novak poked in a rebound of his own shot with 19 seconds left in the second period to tie it at 2-all, extending his goal streak to four games.

LaCombe scored from a nearly impossible angle in the second period to make it 1-all. He was nearly parallel with the goal line when he flicked the puck between Silovs' head and the near post.

Terry put the Ducks ahead 2-1 later in the second when he secured a bouncing puck and slammed it past Silovs.

Sennecke assisted on LaCombe's goal. The rookie has 26 points in 30 games, becoming the fastest teenager in Ducks history to reach 25 points. Mason McTavish took 40 games to reach the mark in 2022-23.

Ducks: At the New York Islanders on Thursday night.

Penguins: Host Montreal on Thursday night.