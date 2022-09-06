Watch CBS News
Beaver Falls, Eastvale under boil water advisories

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you live in Beaver Falls or Eastvale, you are currently under a boil water advisory.

A water main broke in the area of 10th Avenue between 24th through 26th Streets.

Crews are working around the clock to fix the break, but due to a loss of pressure, the Beaver Falls Municipal Authority believes the distribution system could become contaminated.

You're asked to not drink the water without boiling it first for at least one minute.

There is water available at the municipal authority's office. They ask you to bring your own container.

