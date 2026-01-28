Beaver County woman thankful after plow driver freed her vehicle that got stuck on train tracks

A woman in Beaver County says she found a guardian angel in the form of a plow truck driver after her Jeep got stuck on snowy railroad tracks earlier this week.

The incident happened Monday morning at a railroad crossing in New Galilee and Christine Bowen told KDKA's Meghan Schiller that she got stuck on the tracks as she was headed to work.

A woman from Beaver County is thankful after a plow driver helped free her Jeep that got stuck on railroad tracks shortly before a train barreled through the area. Christine Bowen

A photo taken by Christine shows the snowy scene in Beaver County moments after the plow driver spotted her as she was frantic and stuck on the tracks.

The plow driver helped pull her Jeep off the center of the tracks right before a train barreled through the area.

"I looked to the left, I saw the lights and all of a sudden I heard the dinging," Bowen said. "I saw the bar go down on my hood and I was like I don't know what I'm going to do. I happened to glance back and there he is hooking up the tow on the back of my Jeep and he said to put it in neutral. I went straight back enough to get off there. I could literally feel the wind from the train coming past me. That's how close we were."

Bowen said Tuesday that she hoped that the story will get back to the plow driver so she could give him a proper hug and say "thank you."

Later on Tuesday evening, Bowen posted on social media that she received a message from the plow driver on Facebook Messenger.