Beaver County woman charged after striking multiple people with her vehicle

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) - A Beaver County woman has been charged after allegedly hitting multiple people with her car.

"Officers determined the operator of the vehicle, Karen Marie Humphries had struck three subjects with her vehicle after a complaint was made regarding her driving," a statement read from the Beaver Falls Police Department.

Humphries also was determined to be under the influence of alcohol during the incident, according to police.

Humphries was charged with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Assault by Vehicle, Simple Assault, and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol.

One victim was transported to the hospital, while the other two sustained minor injuries, police said.

The incident is now under investigation.