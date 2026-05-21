Ambulance turns into getaway car, state police arrest suspect after chase through Beaver County

On Wednesday night in Beaver County, a group of state police troopers surrounded an ambulance, and it wasn't to escort it to the hospital; it was to stop it.

This happened in Center Township, where a patient turned the ambulance into a getaway car, and it was quite an odd scene for many.

The chase came to a close in a GetGo parking lot when Justin Corrie was taken into custody after allegedly being part of a medical call before he stole the ambulance.

It started around 8 p.m. on Wednesday night on Midland-Beaver Road in Industry Borough. According to county dispatch, Corrie was a patient being treated, and then allegedly stole the ambulance before leading troopers on a chase.

State police told KDKA-TV that Corrie stole the ambulance and, during the chase, failed to yield to emergency lights and sirens. They were able to bring the ambulance to a controlled stop on Route 18 before taking Corrie into custody.

He is now facing multiple charges, including fleeing a police officer, theft, reckless driving, speeding, and others.

No injuries were reported as a result of the theft or the chase.

We're following this story all morning on KDKA-TV and KDKA.com. Stay with us for the latest.